Tottenham Boss Admits Kane Is On His Way To Bayern Munich

Tottenham head coach, Ange Postecoglou has acknowledged that barring any major hiccups, star man, Harry Kane will leave the club.
One of the summer’s most drawn-out transfer sagas finally looks set to be drawing to a close, with the England captain reportedly bound for Germany on Friday afternoon to undergo a medical.
And the Australian admitted that he expected the situation to end this way.
“It’s fair to say it’s progressed to the point where it looks like it’s going to happen. It gives us clarity and unless something unforeseen happens we’ll move on,” he told reporters at Hotspur Way.
“I didn’t see the point in pitching myself to Kane because whatever I was going to say was going to be irrelevant. I could plan his grand vision but I’m sure he’d heard it all before.
“My feeling was we’ll get to know each other, that’s the best way to navigate this early bit. Having said that, in my mind after that initial conversation [on the first day], he’d made up his mind that if the clubs agreed he’d go but he was also happy to stay if they didn’t.
“It’s best Harry speaks for himself on the decision but there’s no doubts he’s one of the greats of this football club. His record speaks for itself.
“I’m only new in the building but I’m certainly not the spokesman for this football club in declaring people’s status but I think it’s clear Harry Kane is one of the greats.”
Given that the former Celtic boss had been planning for this eventuality, he was cautious about whether it meant Kane will be replaced with another signing.
“I don’t think there’s a like-for-like replacement for Harry. We’ve been planning for this for a while to be fair. It doesn’t take too much investigative work to know that this was going to happen. Our business up to now reflects that,” Postecoglou added.
“I don’t think it works that way [giving Daniel Levy a list of strikers to get]. It’s not like the family shopping list to go and get milk and bread for the kids.
“My whole strategy has been that Harry was unlikely to be around so it wasn’t like we had a pow-wow this morning.”