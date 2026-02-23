Tottenham Boss Admits “Huge Gap” After Defeat To Arsenal

Tottenham head coach Igor Tudor has delivered an honest assessment of his side’s performance following their defeat to Arsenal, admitting his team fell short in key areas during the North London clash.

Tudor on Sunday conceded that a significant gulf in quality separates his side from Arsenal after Spurs were hammered 4–1 in the North London Derby.

New Telegraph reports that the emphatic win reignited Mikel Arteta’s title push, as Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres each netted twice to condemn Tudor to defeat in his first match in charge of the Lilywhites.

What Tudor Said:

Speaking after the match, Igor Tudor acknowledged the clear difference in quality between his side and Arsenal, a gap he revealed had already been noticeable in training – though he insisted Tottenham have the capacity to improve.

The Spurs boss admitted Arsenal were superior on the day and pointed to his team’s lack of confidence in possession. While expressing anger and disappointment over the result, he said the defeat also served as a reminder of the level his players must aspire to reach.

Tudor urged his squad to take responsibility and change their habits, stressing that self-reflection and hard work are the only solutions. Although he described Arsenal as possibly the best team in the world at present, he refused to use that as an excuse for his team’s shortcomings.

In his analysis of the contest, Tudor concluded that Tottenham were second best both physically and mentally. He congratulated their rivals on the win but criticised his own players for failing to show the necessary aggression.

“Difficult start against a team that is now in this moment. A different level of physical state of mind, so congratulations to them.”

“They were much better, and they deserve this win. I got the spirit which we wanted to do things, but it was not enough. It is nice to understand where we are in this moment.

“It showed me on Tuesday that we need to work hard and work hard and seriously. Now, in this moment, the team is full of problems. The only key is to work on the training day by day and be humble. We need to be more aggressive – we need to be more compact. These are the keys.

“You understand the gap in the mental sharpness of one team and the other teams. This is a thing we need to change. I saw players available to do this, but we need more time to do this. Thinking about relegation doesn’t bring you anything to anybody.”