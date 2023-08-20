Tottenham Beat Man United, 10-man Liverpool Fight Back To Beat B’mouth

Tottenham secured their first win under the management of Ange Postecoglou and in the post-Harry Kane era with a thrilling and deserved victory over Manchester United. There were pre-match demonstrations against chairman Daniel Levy and owners ENIC, but Postecoglou was given a thunderous reception and once the action got under way Spurs responded with a vivid demonstration of the attacking style that is the Australian’s trademark.

Spurs and United created chances throughout a some- times chaotic encounter before the deadlock was broken by Pape Matar Sarr’s goal, drilled high into the net from close range four minutes after the interval. In a game of numerous chances, Spurs sealed the victory in front of the ecstatic home support after 83 minutes when Ivan Perisic’s cross took a touch off Ben Davies before going in via Lisandro Martinez.

The home side hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Pedro Porro and Luke Shaw’s deflection, while Antony hit the upright for United, new Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario saved superbly from Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes somehow headed wide of an open goal in the first half.

Meanwhile, Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in his first home match for Liverpool but the Reds still overpowered Bournemouth in a thrilling Premier League game at Anfield.

The Cherries, who had already had a goal disallowed because Jaidon Anthony was offside, scored inside three minutes when the Reds gave away possession and Antoine Semenyo fired sweetly into the bottom corner.

Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually got into their stride in a frantic first half and scored twice in an eight-minute period. Luis Diaz got the equaliser when he collected Diogo Jota’s low cross, flicked the ball up, spun and volleyed home.

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai then went to ground after a challenge at the corner of the box by Joe Rothwell and Mohamed Salah converted the rebound after his penalty was parried by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

Argentina World Cup winner Mac Allister, signed in a £35m deal from Brighton, was shown a straight red card midway through the second half when he caught the foot of Ryan Christie. But the 10 men of Liverpool scored a third as Szoboszlai’s low shot was pushed out by Neto and Jota netted from close range.