Tottenham Beat Arsenal In Hong Kong Friendly

Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 1-0 in a pre-season friendly played in Hong Kong yesterday. Pape Matar Sarr scored the only goal of the game in the first half. Gunners goalkeeper, David Raya, passed the ball into the middle, where Myles LewisSkelly was dispossessed.

Sarr spotted Raya off his line and scooped the ball over him into the net. Arsenal failed to produce the fluency that has seen them beat AC Milan and Newcastle United in their first two fixtures in Asia.

The result means Mikel Arteta’s men have now lost their first preseason friendly. They will continue their preparations for the next season with the Emirates Cup, where they will take on Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal.