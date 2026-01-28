New Telegraph

January 29, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Tottenham Advance To…

Tottenham Advance To Champions League Last 16 After Frankfurt Win

Tottenham Advance To Champions League Last 16 After Frankfurt Win

Tottenham Hotspur put their domestic struggles aside to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout rounds with a comfortable 2-0 win over already-eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Randal Kolo Muani gave Spurs the lead just after halftime with a close-range finish, before Dominic Solanke wrapped up the victory in the 77th minute.

Tottenham Advance To Champions League Last 16 After Frankfurt Win

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

The win capped an impressive group-stage campaign for Thomas Frank’s side, who finished with 17 points from eight games despite sitting 14th in the Premier League.

Injury-depleted Tottenham dominated the Bundesliga visitors throughout, with Xavi Simons seeing an early goal ruled out for offside and Wilson Odobert striking the woodwork.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

UCL: Bayern Come From Behind To Beat PSV 2-1
Read Next

ISPs: Market Competition Intensifies As More Operators Emerge