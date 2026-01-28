Tottenham Hotspur put their domestic struggles aside to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout rounds with a comfortable 2-0 win over already-eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Randal Kolo Muani gave Spurs the lead just after halftime with a close-range finish, before Dominic Solanke wrapped up the victory in the 77th minute.
The win capped an impressive group-stage campaign for Thomas Frank’s side, who finished with 17 points from eight games despite sitting 14th in the Premier League.
Injury-depleted Tottenham dominated the Bundesliga visitors throughout, with Xavi Simons seeing an early goal ruled out for offside and Wilson Odobert striking the woodwork.
