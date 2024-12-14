Totteham’s Papa Sarr: AFCON 2022 Was the Best Moment of My Career

Share

Tottenham Hotspur star, Pape Matar Sarr chats with Showmax about his rise in the football world. The 22-year-old Senegalese midfielder discusses his journey to Spurs, admiration for Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy, and unwavering commitment to his national team.

Tell us about your childhood in Senegal. What was it like?

I was an ambitious young man because my childhood was like that of other kids who dreamt of being football players. There were times when I was at school and other times when I was playing football in my neighbourhood, this is where I started. I liked playing football, so it was natural; I always had a ball with me. It was normal for me to call my friends to play football. But, yes, I was a little reserved, not very effusive. . . just like now, actually. I used to play a lot in my neighbourhood and even at home, in my mother’s bedroom. I used to kick the ball everywhere, so she wasn’t too happy with it.

Your dad coached; your brother played too. Tell us how important football is to your family?

Not only my father, but my whole family is involved in football. My grandparents, my uncles – everyone. My brother plays in Luxembourg as well. So, it’s normal that football became a cultural thing for us, so we had to play football. it was part of your daily life, part of your DNA. That is all I lived for. Even with my studies, as my dad was pushing me a bit, but he would rather give me football boots than books or pencils.

Tell us about the time you arrived in Europe at FC Metz.

I signed for FC Metz when I was already at Génération Foot. Those clubs have a partnership, so when they spot a player, they make him sign a contract, but he has to turn 18 before joining FC Metz. As for me, I joined FC Metz when I turned 18. It was a good experience, as my coach was Antonetti.

FC Metz is also a club where Mané played. Did it encourage you to sign for the club?

Of course, like I said, when you hear that Sadio Mané joins a club and especially if you’re from Senegal, as he’s a role model for us. He played for Metz, so I thought: “why not do the same?” from Génération Foot to FC Metz, and then, he just exploded. This was our dream too, and when you’re around the Génération Foot facilities, you will always hear people talk about his time there, as he went from Génération Foot to FC Metz. Ab- doulaye Sarr also told me about the time Sadio was playing there. Ismaïla Sarr has had the same journey too so people talk a lot about those players. Of course, it inspires you and motivates you to follow the same path. FC Metz has been a good step for me.

Can you tell us about your first season at Tottenham?

I don’t really like talking about my debut at Tottenham because it wasn’t easy. It was a season full of tough times. But like I told you; I was ready for that. I already told myself it wouldn’t be easy. I had to work hard and every time I had the chance to play, even if it was five or ten minutes, I was trying to show what I could do. Back at Metz, I used to play every match, but at Tottenham, even being named in the match day squad was a luxury. It was complicated! But I’ve never stopped working, nor believing in myself because i knew that sooner or later, it would pay off.

For someone like you who, in the space of three years, went from Senegal to scoring a goal against Manchester United in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium must have been unreal?

Yes, it was crazy and I remember after the match, I got a lot of text messages, especially from back home because, as you may know, there are a lot of United fans there. So, it made me happy. I took it in my stride because, ultimately, it was just a football match. But I will never forget that goal, at least for now.

What is your best memory with the national team?

Winning the AFCON in 2022 with Senegal. It was amazing; it was the best moment of my entire football career. It was incredible, I want to relive it. I wish to experience it again. I want to win more trophies with Senegal. It was a beautiful and incredible moment.

