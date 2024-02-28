TotalEnergies Wins Upstream Company Of The Year Award At 2024 NIES

TotalEnergies has been rated the Upstream Company of the Year (2023) at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

The announcement was made at the NIES 2024 Gala Dinner & Awards at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja, according to a company’s statement on Wednesday.

It explained that TotalEnergies Executive Director, Joint Venture Asset, Obi Imemba, received the award on behalf of the Managing Director/Country Chair, Matthieu Bouyer.

The statement said that the award showed that the energy industry stakeholders acknowledged the continued efforts of TotalEnergies in providing more energy with less emissions in the company’s march to net zero by 2050.

It said: “Just before the end of 2023, TotalEnergies recorded another milestone, making it the first energy company in Nigeria to achieve zero routine flaring in all of its exploration and production activities in the country. The company is also collaborating with the NNPC Limited for improved environmental protection and emission reduction through its Methane Detection technology.”

The Country Chair, TotalEnergies companies in Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer led the Senior Leadership Team of both upstream and downstream, and other company staff to the conference, according to the statement.

“TotalEnergies is a platinum sponsor of the 7th NIES that commenced on Monday February 26 and is expected to end by March 1, 2024,” it said.