TotalEnergies Unveils State-Of-Art LubAnac Laboratory In Lagos

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria PLC has inaugurated its cutting-edge LubAnac Laboratory in Lagos, showcasing its unwavering commitment to delivering advanced lubricant analysis services to industries across Nigeria.

The LubAnac (Lub Analysis Compared) Laboratory is set to revolutionize oil condition monitoring, helping businesses extend equipment life, reduce downtime, and optimize maintenance strategies.

This facility represents a significant milestone for Nigeria’s industrial and automotive sectors, offering precision testing that enhances operational efficiency.

Located in Lagos, the LubAnac Laboratory has state-of-the-art technology to analyze engine oils, hydraulic fluids, and industrial lubricants.

By identifying wear metals, contaminants, and oil degradation parameters, the lab empowers customers to make informed maintenance decisions, preventing costly breakdowns.

The system benchmarks measured values against an internally developed algorithm, refined through years of experience and feedback from OEMs, and compares them with statistical references based on historical data for each component type.

Samba Seye, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria PLC, said, “The launch of the LubAnac Laboratory in Lagos reflects our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

“We aim to provide Nigerian industries with the same high-quality lubricant analysis that our global network offers, ensuring optimal performance and longevity of machinery and equipment.”

According to Seye, The LubAnac Laboratory will serve a wide range of sectors, including the Automotive, Manufacturing, Power Generation, as well as Construction & Mining industries.

Aligned with TotalEnergies’ sustainability vision, he said, the LubAnac Laboratory promotes predictive maintenance that reduces oil waste and environmental impact.

By recommending precise oil change intervals, the lab helps customers lower their carbon footprint while maximizing resource efficiency.

“With this investment, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria PLC strengthens its position as a leader in the lubricants industry.

The LubAnac Laboratory will provide Nigerian businesses with unparalleled access to cutting-edge lubricant diagnostics, empowering them to operate more efficiently and cost-effectively,” he added.

TotalEnergies has been present in Nigeria for more than 60 years and employs today more than 1,800 people across different business segments.

TotalEnergies’ Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint.

Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 15,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world’s number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors.

And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering.

We operate in more than 100 countries, where our nearly 30,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

