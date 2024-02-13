TotalEnergies to sell minority share in Nigerian onshore oil joint venture

The Chief Executive Officer, TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, has said that the company plans to sell its minority share in a major Nigerian onshore oil joint venture, following Shell’s announcement of planned divestment in January. He spoke at TotalEnergies’ annual results presentation.

Industry analysts observed that the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), in which TotalEnergies reportedly holds a 10 per cent stake, had struggled with hundreds of onshore oil spills as a result of theft, sabotage and operational issues that led to costly repairs and high-profile lawsuits over the years. Pouyanne said: “We want to divest our share of SPDC, and we are looking to reshape the portfolio. “Fundamentally it’s because producing this oil in the Niger delta is not in line with our [Health, Security and Environmental] policies, it’s a real difficulty.” TotalEnergies is another international oil company that had indicated interest to divest from Nigeria’s onshore sector after decades of operations.

The company produced a total of 219,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 in Nigeria and remains a major operator of offshore fields in Nigeria. It had, however, recently disclosed that it has commenced new tab the start-up of the Akpo West oilfield located 135 kilometres off the coast.