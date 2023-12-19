TotalEnergies To Invest $6bn In Nigeria

TotalEnergies has pledged to invest $6 billion in Nigeria in the coming years.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to business interests in Nigeria, adding that its head Patrick Pouyanne had met President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Monday.

According to Reuters on Monday, TotalEnergies also said it had signed a cooperation agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to carry out methane detection and measurement campaigns using its advanced drone-based AUSEA technology on oil and gas facilities in Nigeria.

Reuters reported: that TotalEnergies pledged to “invest $6 billion in the coming years,” with a focus on offshore oil projects and gas production across all terrain, Tinubu’s office said in a statement, citing Pouyanne.

“Tinubu’s meeting with Pouyanne follows similar talks with oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) as part of moves to attract capital to Africa’s top energy producer.

“Oil output from Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, has been in decline for years, hobbled by large-scale theft and sabotage. It has picked up in recent months, helped by offshore production that is less prone to attacks.

“Tinubu pledged to remove “anti-investment impediments in the oil and gas industry” and provide incentives to producers to help boost gas output.”