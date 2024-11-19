TotalEnergies, Shell, Others Commit $500m To Boost Energy Access

Share

Oil and gas majors, TotalEnergies, British Petroleum (BP.L), Shell and Equinor have pledged $500 million investment to increase access to affordable energy, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa, south and southeast Asia.

The company did not disclose how much each individual company had pledged. Data showed the amount is about 0.7 per cent of some $70 billion in net profit the four companies collectively earned in 2023.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, where discussion has focused on raising $1 trillion in climate finance from richer nations to help developing countries, according to Reuters.

A spokesperson for TotalEnergies declined to name the global private equity firm selected to manage the funds. He, however, said the $500 million would be disbursed over several years via tenders for projects along the energy value chain.

According to him, that would include domestic solar energy systems, micro-electricity grids, energy production, transport, logistics and storage, e-mobility technologies, and modern cooking fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily in sub-Saharan Africa, south and southeast Asia.

Sub-Saharan Africa refers to the region of Africa that lies south of the Sahara Desert. Here are the countries typically considered part of sub-Saharan Africa.

They include Nigeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

Others include: Namibia, Niger, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, São Tomé and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The International Energy Agency projected that more than 2.3 billion people worldwide still cook their food on traditional stoves burning wood, charcoal and animal dung, leading to health problems.

BP Chief Executive Officer, Murray Auchincloss, said: “It is early days, but we hope that by jointly investing, we will be able to contribute to wider efforts to tackle the very real challenge of access to energy.”

Recall that earlier this year, TotalEnergies announced a separate $400 million investment to develop liquefied Petroleum gas, (LPG) for cooking in Africa and India through 2030.

