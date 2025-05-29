TotalEnergies Sells Stake In Bonga Oil Field To SNEPCo

Share

TotalEnergies has announced the sale of its 12.5% non-operated interest in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 Production Sharing Contract (PSC), which includes Nigeria’s prolific Bonga oil field, to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo).

In a statement released Thursday, TotalEnergies’ Nigerian subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria (TEPNG), confirmed it signed an agreement to sell the stake to SNEPCo for $510 million.

SNEPCo currently operates the deep offshore block with a 55% stake, alongside partners Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (20%), TotalEnergies (12.5%), and Nigerian Agip Exploration (12.5%).

Located about 120 kilometers off the Niger Delta coast, OML 118 includes the Bonga field, which began production in 2005, and the newer Bonga North field, where development started in 2024.

The block primarily produces crude oil, with TotalEnergies’ share estimated at approximately 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.

The company said the transaction aligns with its broader strategy to “high-grade” its upstream portfolio by focusing on assets with lower technical costs and reduced carbon emissions.

Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, stated,

“TotalEnergies continues to actively high-grade its upstream portfolio to focus on assets with low technical costs and emissions and to lower its cash breakeven. In Nigeria, the company is concentrating on its operated gas and offshore oil assets, currently advancing the Ubeta project, aimed at sustaining gas supply to Nigeria LNG.”

The sale remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

