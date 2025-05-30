TotalEnergies Sells Stake In Bonga Oil Field To SNEPCo For $510m

Share

TotalEnergies has announced the divestment of its 12.5 per cent non-operated interest in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 Production Sharing Contract (PSC), which includes Nigeria’s prolific Bonga oil field to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo).

The oil multinational explained in a statement yesterday that its Nigerian subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria (TEPNG), has signed an agreement to sell the stake to SNEPCo for $510 million.

SNEPCo currently operates the deep offshore block with a 55% stake, in partnership with Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (20%), TotalEnergies (12.5%), and Nigerian Agip Exploration (12.5%).

Located approximately 120 kilometers off the coast of the Niger Delta, OML 118 encompasses the Bonga field, which commenced production in 2005, and the more recent Bonga North field, where development began in 2024.

The block’s production is primarily crude oil, with TotalEnergies’ share amounting to roughly 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.

TotalEnergies said the transaction is part of its broader strategy to “highgrade” its global upstream portfolio—prioritizing assets with low technical costs and reduced carbon emissions.

President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, Nicolas Terraz, said: “TotalEnergies continues to actively highgrade its Upstream portfolio, to focus on assets with low technical costs and low emissions, and to lower its cash breakeven.

“In Nigeria, the Company is focusing on its operated gas and offshore oil assets and is currently progressing the development of Ubeta project, designed to sustain gas supply to Nigeria LNG.”

