TotalEnergies Pushes For Energy Sustainability Via Human Capital Devt

TotalEnergies has said Nigeria’s present and future energy sustainability does not rest on just hydrocarbon but also human resources development.

Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater Asset, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, Victor Bandele, spoke while contributing to the theme ‘Governance and Structuring Human Resources Strategy For Sustainable Energy Future’ on the 2nd panel of the just-concluded Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) 2025 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) in Lagos, according to a statement yesterday.

During his presentation, Bandele referenced its graduate trainee programme in partnership with the Institute of Petroleum and Energy Studies (IPES), currently running at the University of Port Harcourt. The company’s IPES is a program focused on developing human capacity and equipping youth with skills for the oil and gas industry.

He said one of the pillars on which its more than 63 years of footprint in Nigeria's oil and gas industry rests is the importance it attaches to human resource development.

He said sustainability in the company’s operations means deliberate inclusion of people as a requirements, while also preparing for future energy needs and targets. Bandele said: “Over the years, TotalEnergies has kept the IPES alive through financial sponsorship. And as we speak, all our directors are mentors at the institute where graduates are trained as professionals. About 40 graduates of the school are currently employees of TotalEnergies, while others work in other companies in Nigeria.”