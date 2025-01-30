TotalEnergies’ Profits Skyrocket 115% Amid Surging Finance Costs

Share

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc (TOTAL) delivered a striking contrast in its latest financial report, with full-year profits soaring 115.5 per cent to N81.94 per share, even as fourth-quarter earnings crumbled 81 per cent year-on-year (y/y) to N1.77 per share, dragged down by a staggering 185.4 per cent surge in net finance costs.

Annual revenue surged past the N1 trillion mark for the first time, climbing 63.8 per cent y/y to N1.04 trillion, fueled by robust first-half performance and a favorable pricing environment.

However, despite a resilient 16.2 per cent y/y revenue expansion in Q4—driven by strong contributions from the network (54%), general trade (35%), and aviation (11%) segments—soaring costs eroded profitability.

Petroleum product prices surged across the board, with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) jumping 87.9 per cent y/y, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) up 43.4 per cent y/y, and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) climbing 54.8 per cent y/y.

While petroleum products accounted for 79.2 per cent of total revenue, the lubricants segment emerged as a bright spot, posting a remarkable 69.6 per cent increase, signaling strong demand for higher-margin products.

Despite efficiency gains that lifted EBITDA and EBIT margins to 4.4 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively—buoyed by an exceptional N12.83 billion write-back on technical service charges—TotalEnergies faced mounting cost pressures.

Gross margin narrowed 315 basis points y/y to 8.9 per cent, as a steep 20.4 per cent y/y rise in cost of sales, exacerbated by naira depreciation and crude oil price volatility, squeezed profitability.

The company’s bottom line bore the brunt of surging finance costs, which skyrocketed 185.4 per cent y/y to N8.71 billion, driven by an extraordinary 513.9 per cent jump in interest on import loans and a 255.2 per cent spike in overdraft charges.

Consequently, Q4- 24 profit before tax plunged 56.7 per cent y/y to N415.51 million, while profit after tax tumbled 80.9 per cent y/y to N398.84 million.

Yet, on an annual scale, TotalEnergies delivered a robust N27.82 billion in net profit, marking a 114.2 per cent y/y surge despite industry headwinds.

Share

Please follow and like us: