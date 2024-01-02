TotalEnergies pledges to invest $6bn in Nigeria in coming years

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, has said that the company will invest $6 billion in Nigeria in the coming years, with a focus on offshore oil projects and gas production across all terrains. He also reiterated the company’s commitment to business interests in Nigeria. Pouyanne disclosed these during a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja. He also informed President Tinubu that Nigeria was “very important” for Total Energies, accounting for eight per cent to 10 per cent of the company’s worldwide total production and over 18 per cent of its global investment.

He said: “Mr. President, we are ready to invest $6 billion in the coming years. We are looking extensively at more deepwater production and gas production opportunities across the terrain. We welcome your policies and your personal commitment to ensuring that all required fiscal incentives are provided while security issues are tackled. “Everything is here. We just need to conclude with the tweaks and changes necessary to unlock the outstanding potential in both oil and gas.” Pouyanne also highlighted the company’s commitment to maintaining its zeroflaring position in Nigeria to both heal the environment and monetise all available gas resources in support of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan. President Tinubu committed to removing “anti-investment impediments in the oil and gas industry” and providing incentives to producers to enhance gas output. He assured the international investment community that his administration would ensure that Nigeria remains a toplevel destination for offshore and onshore investments. He said: “The moment I took over, there was a clear path that we set out to pursue, and we will ensure that Nigeria remains a top-level investment choice in the dynamics of the offshore and onshore sectors.