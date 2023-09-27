TotalEnergies Plans To Grow Oil & Gas Production

TotalEnergies has said that it plans to grow oil and gas production by 2-3 % per year over the next five years and drastically lower the emissions from its operations.

It stated that its target is predominantly from LNG, as a result of its rich low-cost, and low-emission upstream portfolio.

These were contained in Strategy & Outlook Presentation 2023, which was presented by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pouyanné.

According to a statement by the oil giant, TotalEnergies reaffirmed the relevance of its balanced multi-energy strategy considering the developments in the oil, gas and electricity markets. It stated that anchored on two pillars, Oil and gas, notably LNG, and Integrated Power, the energy at the heart of the energy transition, the Company is in a very favourable position to take advantage of changing energy prices.

It said: “The company is building a world-class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewable (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers.

“TotalEnergies is leveraging its purchasing power to optimize its investment costs and industrialize its renewable assets through digital to lower operating costs. By utilizing its fortress balance sheet, TotalEnergies will capture additional value from price volatility through merchant exposure.

“The Company aims to grow its power generation to more than 100 TWh by 2030, investing $4 billion per year and increasing cash flow from ~$2 billion in 2023 to more than $4 billion by 2028, becoming net cash-flow positive.

“TotalEnergies expects to distribute about 44% of its CFFO in 2023 and increases shareholder distribution guidance to more than 40% of CFFO beyond 2023.”

It added: “Given the strong fundamentals of the company, the clear and disciplined investment policy, and the solid potential for cash generation growth in the coming years, the Board of directors has taken the following decisions: In 2023, allocate $1.5 billion of the Canadian assets’ divestment proceeds to share buybacks, to reach $9 billion. The Company expects to return about 44% of CFFO to shareholders in 2023.

“Increase the shareholder distribution guidance to more than 40% of CFFO through the cycles keeping net investments between $16-18 billion per year over 2024-28 to implement the transition of the Company.”