Totalenergies Invests $1.66nn In Renewable Energy

TotalEnergies has announced buying out all remaining shares in renewable energy developer, Total Eren, for $1.66 billion. TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, stated that this was among its strategies to deepen its renewable energy impact. With this, it has thus raised its stake in the firm to 100 percent from 30 percent, according to a statement seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

The deal follows a strategic agreement signed between TotalEnergies and Total Eren in 2017, which granted TotalEnergies the right to acquire all of Total Eren after a five-year period. Currently, Total Eren has 3.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity in operation worldwide and a solar, wind, hydroelectric, and storage projects pipeline of more than 10 GW in 30 countries, including 1.2 GW in construction or late-stage development.

Pouyanné said: “With the acquisition and integration of Total Eren we are now opening a new chapter of our development as the expertise of its team and its complementary geographical footprint will strengthen our renewable activities and our ability to build a profitable integrated power player.”

TotalEnergies has recently signed several deals to expand its renewables business in several countries, including Turkey, Algeria, and Germany. In Turkey, TotalEnergies signed on Monday an agreement with Rönesans Holding to buy a 50 percent stake in Rönesans Enerji and jointly develop, through this joint venture, renewable projects in Turkey, which is a liberalized growing electricity market.