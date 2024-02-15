TotalEnergies Has Achieved Zero Gas Flare In Nigeria – MD

…Last routine volume of about 12MMscf/d of gas now eliminated – NNPC Ltd

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Matthieu Bouyer has said that TotalEnergies has achieved zero gas flare in Nigeria.

He stated that the company is proud to be the first company in Nigeria to have stopped routine flaring of gas from all its facilities, adding that it would continue to pioneer in energy as he claimed that the company had started to do 100 years ago.

He explained that routine flare-out is the stoppage of continuous gas flaring above the nominal safety capacity of an oil and gas facility.

He disclosed the company’s zero gas flare feat during a media briefing on Thursday which the New Telegraph participated via webinar. The conference was for TotalEnergies to mark the achievement of zero-gas flaring in Nigeria.

Bouyer said the achievement is important to TotalEnergies, and to Nigeria because it has reduced the company’s emissions, adding that the company’s objective was to fully stop routine flaring in the Company by 2030. He stated that with the development, the company has achieved the feat earlier than targeted,

He said: “On that standpoint, we are in advance in Nigeria since we stopped end of 2023. By stopping routine flaring, we are able to valorize the gas, thereby creating value for the country. This achievement is one of the practical demonstrations of TotalEnergy’s commitment to delivering less carbon-intensive energy to our customers and also aligns with the Nigerian government’s objective to foster a low-carbon economy. In a nutshell, it is more energy for less emissions.

“In the past years, we had 300 to 350 kSm3/d of routine flaring. It has now reduced to zero. This project will save ~340 ktCO2e per year, giving a cumulative saving of close to 5.5 MtCO2e until the end of life of the asset.”

Meanwhile, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement titled: Climate Change: NNPC Ltd/Total Energies JV Achieves Zero Gas Flare said the NNPC Ltd/TotalEnergies Joint Venture has achieved zero routine gas flare in all its assets.

He added that this was in pursuit of meeting the targets of 20% (unconditional) and 47% (conditional) greenhouse gas emission reduction as contained in the Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Accord signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

He stated that the feat was announced on Thursday during an inspection tour of OML 100 in the South-eastern Niger Delta, off Port Harcourt, by a joint team of NNPC Ltd and TotalEnergies to ascertain the success of the OML Flare Reduction Project launched in December 2023.

Soneye said: “The NNPC Ltd/TotalEnergies Joint Venture, which is the concession holder of four leases, had hitherto achieved zero routine flaring across OML 99 (2006), OML 102 (2014), and OML 58 (2016), leaving OML 100 as the only lease with routine flaring going on.

“The significance of this achievement is that the last routine flare volume of about 12MMscf/d (twelve million standard cubic feet per day) of gas has now been eliminated giving rise to a greenhouse gas emissions reduction of about 341KtCO₂e/yr.

“The achievement is an outcome of a programme introduced by the NNPC Ltd. to galvanize action towards achieving the zero routine flare by 2030 across its portfolio of assets.

“It is also a testament to NNPC Ltd’s prioritization of sustainability anchored on the ‘first R’ of its 5R Strategy (Reduce, Replace, Renew, Re-plant, Repurpose), as it strives to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Work is ongoing across all other assets within NNPC Ltd’s Upstream Directorate to ensure that all assets achieve zero routine flaring by 2030 or earlier.”