TotalEnergies Hails NUPRC, Signals Strong Interest In 2025 Licensing Round

TotalEnergies has applauded the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for what it described as a transparent and credible 2024 mini-bid round, reaffirming its strong interest in participating in the 2025 Licensing Round scheduled to begin on December 1, 2025.

The commendation was conveyed during a courtesy visit to the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, by a high-powered TotalEnergies delegation led by the company’s President for Exploration and Production, Mr. Nicolas Terraz.

Terraz was accompanied by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Mathieu Bouyer, and other senior officials during the visit to the NUPRC headquarters in Abuja.

Komolafe reiterated the Commission’s commitment to maintaining a stable and predictable regulatory environment in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, stressing that the NUPRC has evolved from a traditional regulator into a strategic business enabler focused on eliminating uncertainties that previously discouraged investment.

A statement signed by the Head, Media and Strategic Communication at the NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, on Tuesday quoted the CCE as saying: “Now, in Nigeria, we have a regulator that steps in to address issues as an enabler.”

Highlighting ongoing investor-friendly reforms designed to enhance operational clarity for operators, Komolafe commended TotalEnergies for recent milestones under the Obagi Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), describing them as evidence of the company’s commitment to community development and compliance with the PIA’s host community provisions.

He encouraged the operator to actively participate in the 2025 Licensing Round, which the Commission has structured to attract high-value investments and boost exploration activities in both frontier and mature basins.

Responding, Terraz praised the NUPRC for the transparency and strong governance displayed during the 2024 mini-bid round, expressing confidence that the 2025 exercise would further consolidate the Commission’s reform-driven approach.

He noted that the fairness and clarity exhibited in the previous round had strengthened investor confidence, adding that lessons learned from the 2024 exercise would positively shape expectations for the upcoming licensing round.

Reaffirming TotalEnergies’ long-term commitment to Nigeria’s upstream sector, Terraz described the country as a strategic hub in the company’s global portfolio and emphasised TotalEnergies’ readiness to align with the NUPRC’s vision for a more competitive, transparent, and investment-driven oil and gas industry.

“Drawing from the 2024 bid round, the 2025 edition will be positive,” he said, stressing that TotalEnergies remains “optimistic about the new bid round.”