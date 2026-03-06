TotalEnergies Forecasts N1.32bn Profit For Q2 2026

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has projected a profit after tax of about N1.32 billion for the second quarter ending June 2026, according to its financial forecast submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The company’s profit and loss projection shows that it expects to generate revenue of N169.91 billion during the period, while the cost of sales is estimated at N145.54 billion, resulting in a gross profit of N24.38 billion.

Further details of the forecast indicate that the company anticipates other income of N1.99 billion, while selling and distribution costs are projected at N3.38 billion and administrative expenses at N16.63 billion.

After accounting for these expenses, operating profit is expected to stand at N6.35 billion for the quarter.

However, finance-related charges are projected to significantly impact earnings. While the company expects finance income of N371.52 million, finance costs are estimated at N4.72 billion, resulting in a net finance cost of about N4.35 billion.

Consequently, profit before tax is forecast at N2.00 billion, with an income tax expense of N681.55 million, bringing the projected profit after tax to N1.32 billion for the period.

The company’s cash flow forecast shows strong inflows from operations. Cash receipts from customers are expected to reach N161.42 billion, while cash payments to suppliers and employees are projected at N109.15 billion.

This is expected to generate N52.27 billion in cash from operations, and after income tax payments of N464.86 million, net cash provided by operating activities is forecast at N51.80 billion.

Under investing activities, the company plans to spend about N2.10 billion on the purchase of fixed assets, while it expects interest income of N371.52 million and N25 million from the sale of property, plant and equipment, resulting in a net investing cash outflow of N1.70 billion.

Financing activities are projected to weigh on liquidity, with interest payments on overdrafts estimated at N4.72 billion and borrowings repayment of N47.50 billion, leading to a net cash outflow of N52.22 billion from financing activities.