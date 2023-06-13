New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
TotalEnergies Discovers Oil, Gas Offshore Nigeria

TotalEnergies on Wednesday announced the Ntokon oil and gas discovery on OML102 offshore Nigeria.

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40% interest, alongside partner Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with the remaining 60%.

A statement from the multinational explained that the site is located in shallow waters, 60 km off the southeast coast of Nigeria.

It added that the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 meters of net oil pay and 15 meters of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs.

According to it, Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil.
The statement read:” Located 20 km from the Ofon field facilities on OML102, Ntokon is planned to be developed through a tie-back to these existing facilities.

President, Exploration & Production, TotalEnergies, Nicolas Terraz, said the Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for new tie-back development.

He said, “After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low-cost, low-emission strategy.”

