TotalEnergies Discovers Oil, Gas Offshore Nigeria

TotalEnergies on Wednesday announced the Ntokon oil and gas discovery on OML102 offshore Nigeria.

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40% interest, alongside partner Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with the remaining 60%.

A statement from the multinational explained that the site is located in shallow waters, 60 km off the southeast coast of Nigeria.

It added that the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 meters of net oil pay and 15 meters of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs.

According to it, Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil.

The statement read:” Located 20 km from the Ofon field facilities on OML102, Ntokon is planned to be developed through a tie-back to these existing facilities.

President, Exploration & Production, TotalEnergies, Nicolas Terraz, said the Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for new tie-back development.

He said, “After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low-cost, low-emission strategy.”