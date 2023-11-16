Totalenergies Begins Drilling At Akpo West –Report

TotalEnergies has (spudded) started drilling the first development well on its Akpo West project offshore Nigeria, Upstream Online yesterday reported. Upstream Online is an international platform that reports energy issues.

It stated that Akpo West is located in deep-water Oil Mining Licence 130 which also hosts the supermajor’s big Akpo and Egina fields, currently producing from two separate floating production, storage and offloading vessels.

According to it, its development has been on the drawing board ever since Akpo came on line in 2009, but has been held back in the main by fiscal issues within Nigeria. It could be recalled that the Managing Director, TotalEnrgies, Mathieu Bouyer, said the company will eliminate gas flaring activities by the end of 2023.

He spoke at the 41st Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) annual international conference and exhibition in Lagos State. He said: “We are ramping up the solar- ization of energy sources in our facilities and host communities in Nigeria.

From a modest generation of 0.12 megawatts (MW) in 2021 to 0.55 megawatts peak (MWp) in 2023 and with a target of 9.4 MWp by the end of 2025. We will eliminate routine flaring at our installations in Nigeria by the end of 2023.”