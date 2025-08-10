TotalEnergies Advocates For Human Resource Dev’t

TotalEnergies has emphasized that Nigeria’s current and future energy sustainability depends not only on hydrocarbons but also significantly on human resource development.

Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director of Deepwater Asset at TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, made the remarks during the second panel session themed “Governance and Structuring Human Resources Strategy For Sustainable Energy Future” at the recently concluded Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) 2025 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) in Lagos.

Bandele highlighted TotalEnergies’ graduate trainee programme in partnership with the Institute of Petroleum and Energy Studies (IPES) at the University of Port Harcourt, designed to develop local talent and equip youths with skills tailored for the oil and gas sector.

“One of the pillars of our more than 63 years’ presence in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is our commitment to human resource development,” Bandele said. “We have consistently supported IPES financially, and all our directors serve as mentors there. Currently, about 40 IPES graduates work with TotalEnergies, with many others employed by other companies in Nigeria and abroad. We believe strongly in investing in people and continuously adapting our training to meet today’s energy challenges and future demands.”

He added, “Sustainability in our operations means deliberately including people to meet present energy needs while preparing for the future. Training youths must be central to national development. Educational policies should align with energy transition, as the skills required today will differ from those needed tomorrow.”

Earlier, Engr. Amina Danmadami, Chairperson of the SPE Nigeria Council, underscored the need for bold, intentional leadership to reshape Nigeria’s energy landscape for a sustainable future.

“Nigeria stands at a crossroads, and the future of energy will be shaped by strategic investments and sound leadership that includes all stakeholders and fosters global collaboration,” she said.

The 2025 SPE NAICE provided a robust platform for knowledge sharing and technical collaboration, featuring over 80 exhibitors and discussions on key industry topics such as gas monetisation, pipeline reliability, infrastructure optimisation, and digital transformation. The conference’s theme, “Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy,” drew regulators, operators, financiers, industry groups, media, and observers to engage on national priorities including asset divestment, local capacity development, and environmental stewardship.