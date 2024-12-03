Totalenergies’ $750m’ll Boost Gas Devt In Nigeria’

Share

An oil and gas specialist, Maureen Kareem, has said that $750 million TotalEnergies plans to inject in 2025 into Nigeria’s economy, specifically into a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project would boost gas development in the country.

She spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend. Senior Vice President for Africa, TotalEnergies, Mike Sangster, while speaking at the France-Nigeria Business Forum in Paris, had said the French multinational planned to invest $750 million in an LNG project in Nigeria in 2025.

He also explained that the project was a shallow water initiative known as Ima, adding that it was targeted at boosting gas supply to TotalEnergies’ LNG facility. Kareem said the impact of the investment would be felt across the country.

According to her, for starters, the project is expected to create thousands of jobs, both directly and indirectly, in the oil and gas sector. She also said that it would not only provide employment opportunities for Nigerian youths but also transfer skills and expertise to the local workforce.

Kareem said: “The investment will also have a positive ripple effect on the economy. The $750 million injection will stimulate economic growth, increase government revenues, and attract even more foreign investment into the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: