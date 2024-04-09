Total solar eclipse brings darkness to millions across Mexico, US

A rare total solar eclipse plunged the Pacific coast of Mexico into complete darkness at 11:07 am (1807 GMT) yesterday.

The “path of totality,” where the Moon completely obscured the Sun’s light, then moved across Mexico and the United States, before returning to the ocean over Canada’s Atlantic coast, in a celestial spectacle witnessed by tens of millions of people.

However, crowds in US cities, including Dallas, Texas witnessed the total solar eclipse turn the sky completely dark during the middle of the day.

The phenomenon was first seen in the Mexican resort town of Mazatlan.

At the point of totality, the Moon perfectly blocks the Sun. It lasted for about four minutes, reports the BBC.

The total eclipse was watched by tens of millions across North America as it swept north and east for an hour or so.

NASA used the occasion to conduct experiments by flying planes and rockets to study the Sun’s atmosphere.