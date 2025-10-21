…Total Shutdown Experienced In Umuahia, Environs

In a related development, the FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest was said to have shut down Umuahia, Abia State. Accordingly, for the first time since the agitation for IPOB leader’s freedom Umuahia residents joined completely shutting down markets, schools, offices and businesses.

The protesters virtually took over the city marching through Ossah Road, Aba Road to Umuwaya in the city centre, joining commercial tricycle operators with their vehicles and Okada riders as the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow peaceful protest rocked Umuahia, the Abia State capital, in solidarity with similar demonstrations in Abuja and other parts of the country. They also marched through the busiest area of Umuahia including Okpara Square, Corporative, Government House as well as Isi Gate.

The protesters who were carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Federal government, obey Court order,” “Tinubu restore peace and security in South East” among others, declared their solidarity with the one going on in Abuja. The protesters were not violent; they only chanted proNnamdi Kanu songs, describing him as a man of peace and their hero.

They further expressed surprise that the Federal Government announced amnesty and pardon for people who committed crimes but still refused to free Nnamdi Kanu, who has been discharged by a court of competent jurisdiction.