Total Of 5,081 Persons Died In 2023 Road Crash – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) on Monday said at least 5,081 persons died in various road accidents across the country, in 2023.

The figure, according to the Corps indicates a 21% decrease from the 6,456 people killed in road traffic crashes in 2022.

Dauda Ali-Biu, the Corps Marshal, made the announcement on Monday in Abuja during a media briefing to commemorate the completion of the Corps’ nationwide Operation Zero Tolerance.

Ali-Biu further stated that from January to December 2023, the Corps achieved upward mobility in the mobilization of human and material resources to achieve maximum impact.

“On annual performance, from January to December 2023, the Corps recorded a tremendous reduction in road crashes, fatalities, as well as injuries when compared to the data obtained in 2022.

“From January 1 to December 31, 2023, a total of 10,617 auto crashes were recorded across the country. This figure is against 13,656 of 2022 which represents a 22% decrease.

“Also, 2023 records reveal that 5,081 people were killed against 6,456 in 2022 representing a 21% reduction, while 31,874 victims got injured in 2023, against 38,930 in the year 2022 signifying an 18.1% decrease,” he said.

Despite a decline, the FRSC chairman expressed concern about the high number of traffic crashes and fatalities.

Regarding traffic enforcement, Ali-Biu stated that 1,159 motorists were convicted in 93 special mobile court sessions held across the country.