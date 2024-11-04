Total Energies’ Profit Weakens On Increasing Operational Costs

Share

Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc has reported significant growth in its third quarter (Q3) 2024 financial performance, posting an impressive 78.39 per cent year-on-year surge in revenue to N263.963 billion.

This remarkable top-line growth underscores the company’s robust operational activities and strategic market positioning.

However, the firm’s commendable revenue growth has been tempered by escalating operational costs, posing challenges to sustained profit margins, reflecting the elevated cost of doing business in the economy.

The cost of sales soared by 85 per cent to N234.680 billion, significantly eroding profitability. Additionally, product distribution expenses surged by 128.17 per cent to N4.06 billion, while net finance costs witnessed an exponential rise of 388.78 per cent to N6.606 billion for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024.

These steep increases in expenditure have cast a shadow over the company’s otherwise solid revenue growth. Despite these headwinds, Total Energies recorded a substantial pre-tax profit of N11.279 billion in Q3’24, marking an extraordinary 258.62 per cent year-on-year increase.

This lifted the company’s cumulative pre-tax profit for the first nine months of 2024 to N41.850 billion, more than doubling its pre-tax earnings from the previous year.

The unaudited financial disclosures submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) also highlighted an increase in gross profit to N29.283 billion and a remarkable 297.74 per cent rise in operating profit to N17.885 billion, year-on-year.

Net profit after tax for Q3 stood at N6.854 billion, reflecting a 237.07 per cent annual increase. The growth trajectory has fortified Total Energies’ financial foundation, with total equity climbing by 33.7 per cent to N75.012 billion.

This performance propelled earnings per share (EPS) by 237.06 per cent to N20.19 per 50kobo share. Such strong earnings growth enhances shareholder value and underscores the company’s capacity to reward investors through dividends.

In this context, the company’s projection of a pre-tax profit of N8.62 billion for Q4’24, while ambitious, appears feasible given its historical trend of surpassing earnings forecasts. rtheless, Total Energies’ profit margins have come under pressure.

The Q3 2024 gross profit margin dropped to 11.09 per cent from 14.25 per cent a year earlier, indicating a narrowing buffer between revenue and direct expenses.

Similarly, the pre-tax profit margin stood at 4.27 per cent, and the net profit margin at 2.60 per cent— levels that are notably modest and suggest a reduced share of revenue being retained as profit.

This compression in margins signals potential challenges in sustaining long-term profitability and efficient return on equity, particularly as operational costs continue to escalate.

