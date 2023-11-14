Tosin Silverdam Shares Breaks Down In Tears After Losing Father

Without disclosing the exact day of his father’s demise, the media personality’s father passed away after a long illness, leaving him devastated.

Narrating the ordeal, the Silverdam posted a video of his father’s coffin being gradually lowered into the grave while a preacher prayed over it on his official Instagram page.

He also posted another video of some men carrying the casket to the pit they had excavated for it in another post.

Speaking on the circumstances surrounding his father’s passing, he revealed that his father’s ulcer caused his death.

In a new update after the burial, the blogger revealed how much he cried while throwing sand on his father’s coffin because it dawned on him at that moment that he was never coming back.

Tosin also claimed to have spoken with his father and even had plans to visit them and give them groceries and a deep freezer he had purchased for his mother.

The socialite regretfully revealed that the day before his death, he had even purchased medicine for his father and was purposefully ignoring his calls because he knew he wanted to express his gratitude.

He wrote, “That feeling when they are burying your father and you have to pour sand on his grave. I Cried, Like I Cried. That was when it dawned on me.”

“The Man I Still Spoke To 2 Days Before, Planning To Go Give Them Food Stuff And The Deep Freezer I Bought For My Mum. | Still Sent Money For Drugs A Day Before He Died.

“He Called Me To Thank Me But I Purposely Missed His Call With The Hope To Call Him Later Because I Knew He Just Wanted To Thank Me. It is well.”