Tosin Silverdam Reveals Jaruma Currently In Abuja Rehab Over Substance Abuse

Popular blogger and media influencer, Tosin Silverdam on Sunday called for national prayers for popular aphrodisiac entrepreneur, Jaruma as he alleges that she’s currently in rehab for substance abuse.
The blogger made this disclosure on Jaruma’s whereabouts via his X page as he shared further details about the problem currently being faced by the self-styled s.x therapist.
According to Tosin Silverdam, the s$x therapist is currently under rehabilitation at a psychiatric hospital in Abuja for substance abuse-related issues.
He added that it was revealed to him by a nurse at the institution that Jaruma is constantly demanding s$x while rehabilitated there.
Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote; “Please let’s continue to put Jaruma in our prayers, she’s allegedly in rehab in Karu, Abuja for substance abuse.
“One of the psychiatric nurses taking care of her claims she’s also always demanding for sex.
“It is well… Let’s just pray for her”
See post below :