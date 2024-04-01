Tosin Silverdam Mocks Verydarkman After His Release

Controversial Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam has taken to his social media page to mock the release of social media critic, Verydarkman while praying for his know-it-all nature to end.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan was released following his arrest on alleged cyberbullying and other related charges.

Following his release on Sunday, photos and videos of him circulated on the internet, sparking mixed reactions about the change in his look during the said short period.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to his release, Tosin Silverdam wished him well on his return while urging him to do better and avoid doing the things that sent him to prison in the first place.

He also described him as “VeryMadMan” due to his tattered appearance in his prison release photos and videos. He said, “I’m the happiest man, they’ve released the Fella of our time. They should have released him after Easter. “Finally, he’s out, we no go hear word. Why does he look like a madman? He spent only one week. “Let’s hope he won’t continue with his madness,” Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tosin Silverdam Media (@_tosinsilverdam)