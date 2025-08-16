Tosin Ojo Earns Fellowship Of Professional Engineers, Scientists Institute

Nigerian-born analytics engineer and STEM advocate, Tosin Ojo, has been awarded the Fellowship of the National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (FNIPES) in recognition of his contributions to data science and analytics engineering.

The Fellowship, regarded as the Institute’s highest membership grade, is reserved for individuals who have made notable achievements in science, engineering, and innovation. Selection follows a peer review process conducted by existing Fellows.

Ojo’s recognition stems from his work at the intersection of data analytics, engineering, and applied science. His career highlights include developing a fraud detection module for the telecom industry, publishing learning resources on business intelligence, and leading analytics-driven projects in manufacturing and education. He has also been active in mentoring young professionals and contributing to Microsoft Power Platform communities across Africa.

Impact has always been my drive,” Tosin reflects. “My early challenges shaped my mission—to help others access the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they need to thrive in technology and data-driven fields.”

“Being elected a Fellow of NIPES in Analytics Engineering and Data Science is both an honour and a responsibility. It affirms the value of applying technical expertise to solve real-world problems while investing in the growth of others.

“My mission remains to create scalable, impactful solutions that advance both industry and society.”

His journey into technology was far from straightforward. Growing up with limited access to computers until his university days, Ojo relied on self-learning and determination to build a career in data. Those early challenges, he says, shaped his drive to create opportunities for others entering the field.

The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is a multidisciplinary body dedicated to advancing engineering and science. Its Fellowship grade acknowledges professionals who demonstrate leadership, technical innovation, and long-term contributions to knowledge and capacity building.

With the award, Ojo joins a select network of professionals recognised for shaping the future of science and technology in Nigeria and beyond.