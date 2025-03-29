Tosin Lawrence returns, releases new songs

Share

After a long break, Tosin Lawrence has made a powerful comeback, reigniting her passion for music. The talented artist, who began her musical journey in 2002 in the church, steadily grew her career through studio work and collaborations. A breakthrough moment came with the release of Letter Ayo, a hit song that gained widespread popularity and opened doors to performances and radio features across Nigeria, particularly in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, and Kwara states.

She firmly believes that whatever destiny God has ordained for a person, they will ultimately reach it. Adding to this she notes that, “Regardless of the challenges along the way. I trust in His divine plans and remain committed to following His guidance, knowing that in His perfect timing, He will manifest His purpose in my life.”

Since her epic comeback in October 2024, she has released new songs, including Erin Ayo, Iranlowo (cover), and her latest single, Mio Le Dashe. On what inspires her music she details that, “I find inspiration in many places through the wisdom of the Bible, moments of joy and sorrow, dreams, and the experiences of others. Each of these elements influences my songwriting, allowing me to create music that speaks to both the heart and the soul.”

“For instance, Erin Ayo was born out of a deeply challenging period in my life. I was going through difficulties I couldn’t share with anyone, yet my faith in God remained unshaken. In the midst of that pain, I found strength in trusting Him, and from that moment, Erin Ayo was composed—a song that embodies hope, resilience, and unwavering faith.”

As she re-establishes herself in the industry, she is eager to share her music with the world once again spreading the gospel of her music beyond the limits of time, reach and place.

.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

