Tosin Ajayi And His Power Of Imagination

With foresight reminiscent of Nostradamus, Ajayi has become the man who saw tomorrow. Guided by clarity of purpose, he has transformed vision into reality since assuming office as the DG DSS a year ago. What began on 26th August, 2024, has remained action-packed, a fulfilment of promises and continuous progress marked with milestones that speak to leadership, dedication and diligence.

In just twelve months, Ajayi’s ability to anticipate challenges and seize opportunities has shown him as one who came prepared.

Since assuming duty, he has infused every action with the imprint of great dreams and far-reaching vision. His leadership reflects not only a commitment to the present but also a bold imagination for what the future of the DSS can become.

One would say that a defining hallmark of Ajayi’s first year has been the daring repositioning of the DSS, transforming it from a conventional structure into a dynamic institution better equipped to address contemporary security challenges.

Central to this transformation has been his deliberate refocus on the principle of covertness, a major move that has sharpened his staff’s ability to be futuristic, act discreetly, anticipate and neutralise threats. It is therefore not surprising that under his leadership, the Service has become more responsive, with improved intelligence gathering initiative.

The information sharing systems with both domestic and international stakeholders are top-notch. Indeed, this renewed focus has sharpened the capacity to counter challenges such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cybercrime, transnational organised crime, including online threats, thus firmly establishing the Service as a trusted pillar in safeguarding national security.

To sustain this capacity, Ajayi prioritises training and capacity building as a cornerstone of the agency’s transformation. His emphasis on advanced skills in intelligence gathering, analysis and modern technologies has ensured that the Service’s human capital is fully aligned with its renewed mandate.

His leadership is exemplary. His dictum is Do As I Do. As a practical man, he leads from the front. When he first got to office, he told staff he came prepared to accomplish. He assured he would challenge the status quo and not be a That’s How We Do It

DG. He called on personnel to join him in what has become a beautiful sprint.

Whether on early arrival at work, meetings or schedules, exhibiting discipline and diligence, responsibility and team spirit in assigned roles, his commitment has remained the same. For him, DSS must serve Nigeria with pride, honesty and patriotism. He is goal-oriented.

Beyond institutional reforms, the DGSS has placed a premium on staff welfare. This is in recognition that motivated personnel are the backbone of any successful organisation.

He has improved the conditions of service by ensuring fairer remuneration, timely promotions and clearer career progression. He also introduced

stronger support systems, including healthcare and housing packages, designed to give officers and their families a greater sense of security. In addition, new policies were put in place to prioritise the overall well-being of all.

He recognises excellence and provides safeguards for those in high-risk assignments. Equally significant has been his decisive move to realign ranks and restore discipline, a reform that injected fairness, merit, accountability, predictability and self-appraisal into the agency’s structure.

Remarkably, retirees are not left behind under him. Not only harmonised their benefits, but he also gave them all they ever asked for. It has become honourable to work and retire from the DSS. There could not have been a prouder time.

Anticipating the long-term impact of these steps, he understood that internal order and morale would translate into sharper efficiency and stronger credibility externally. Today, the DSS reflects a culture of professionalism, thus showcasing attributes that are vital for meeting the demands of a complex security environment. Any time I come across DSS personnel, all I hear is praise for their new DG, who has brought positive change to their prestigious Agency. I feel jealous, I wish I could be a member.

Meanwhile, Ajayi’s insightful contributions to policy through timely intelligence, strategic analysis and clear recommendations to consumers have fortified political stability and strengthened democratic institutions.

These inputs have also nurtured an atmosphere of trust in governance, thereby ensuring that national decisions are grounded in foresight and security consciousness.

Likewise, his contributions to securing critical infrastructure have created an environment of safety, thus supporting economic growth and giving businesses and investors the confidence to thrive.

In weaving security into the fabric of economic progress and political stability, Ayayi has shown that intelligence leadership, when guided by vision and purpose, is not just about protection but about driving the nation’s journey toward peace and prosperity.

This scenario is epitomised by the recent apprehension of Ansaru terrorist leaders. Who else could have done that except the one who takes the bull by the horns and walks on paths feared by others?

One year on, Ajayi’s leadership has already left an indelible mark. His transformative actions within the agency, commitment to staff welfare, discipline and strategic influence on national policy have set a high standard. It has been a first year of bold moves, measurable impact and a promise of even greater achievements ahead for DSS staff, the nation and its citizens.

Congratulations, TOSIN and 12 hearty cheers to many more years of visionary leadership and outstanding service. Your imagination will never decline. Set your eyes on the ball, able Golfer.

. Abiodun is a Public Affairs Analyst based in Lagos.