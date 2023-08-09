Tory Lanez Bags 10-Year In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Popular Canadian rap artiste, Daystar Peterson, also known as Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting US musician, Megan Thee Stallion on the feet during an altercation.

It would be recalled that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion on her feet leaving her with an injury at media personality, Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills party on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

However, the hearing commenced on Monday and ended on Tuesday in which the Canadian rapper was handed a 10-year prison sentence.

The 31-year-old Canadian rapper had pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges against him on December 23rd on assault with a semi-automatic weapon, transportation of a loaded, unlicensed firearm, and grossly negligent discharge of a firearm.

During the trial, Megan said that Lanez yelled at her to dance as she walked away from the SUV in which they had been driving after leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house and discharged the gun at the back of her feet. She needed to undergo an operation in order to remove the bullet pieces. Only months afterward did she admit who had pulled the trigger.

Before the judge delivered his ruling, Lanez spoke in front of the court while clothed in an orange jumpsuit. He expressed regret for his behavior and claimed full responsibility for the 2020 incident.

In handing down the sentence, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford stated that “difficult to reconcile” the picture Lanez’s friends and relatives presented of him throughout the trial as a doting father to a 6-year-old son and a nice and charitable man with the individual who shot Megan five times.

He said, “Sometimes good people do bad things,” Actions have consequences, and there are no winners in this case.”