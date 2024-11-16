Torrista Lifts Nigerian Tourism With Uncover Naija

Share

Grand presentation ceremony for November 30

Background

Sterling Bank Plc has again raised the ante of its commitment to the development and promotion of Nigeria’s tourism, as it embarks on a landmark project, tagged; Uncover Naija.

It is part of its designed engagement as a financial institution in Nigeria that is the dedicated enabler of Nigerian tourism through its specialised Arts and Tourism Business unit.

Uncover Naija is designed to showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage through photography and videography. As a competitive event, it offers Nigerian photographers and videographers a unique platform to showcase their talent by capturing the beauty and richness of Nigeria’s tourism assets. Powered by Torrista, a product of Sterling Bank’s Tourism Business Unit, it is supported by the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Lagos State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, and Made by Nigeria (MBN). Essentially, it is expected to document Nigeria’s history, city life, landscapes, people, and natural wonders among others through the lens of talented creatives. Uncover Naija will offer to the world a glimpse into the vibrant stories of Nigeria through robust digital platforms that enable the world to feast on Nigeria as a preferred business and tourist destination.

Speaking on the project at a media event, the financial institution noted that the competition was formally launched on October 25, with 781 photographers and videographers from across Nigeria registered on its platform, but 567 entries were verified, with 117 shortlisted from the 567 that were verified.

It further revealed that 36 states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were captured in the entries received while images from 27 states were captured in the shortlisted 117 entries.

The public is expected to vote for the winning entries through dedicated Torrista’s portal beginning from November 20 spanning November 27. This would be followed by the verification and collation process, with 32 winners expected to emerge.

The formal presentation ceremony of the winning images and videos is slated to hold on November 30, with the first prize winner to be awarded N2.5 million, second prize winner will receive N1.5 million while 30 finalists would receive N150, 000 each.

The bank further stated that a digital gallery will be launched to curate all the winning images and videos in HD format, adding that the gallery will give access to global audience to feast on the stories of Nigeria while participants will earn revenue from the sale of their works.

Abiola Adelana: It’s a ground breaking initiative

Mrs Abiola Adelana, Head of Tourism Business Unit at Sterling Bank, whose unit is spearheading this initiative expressed delight at the prospects, noting, ‘‘Uncover Naija is a groundbreaking initiative celebrating the remarkable talents of Nigerian photographers and videographers. This competition is more than just a showcase; it’s a vibrant platform for our nation’s storytellers to capture the depth, beauty, and cultural richness that make Nigeria truly unique.

‘‘Through Uncover Naija, we are inviting these talented creatives to document our landscapes, people, traditions, and history, turning their lenses on the stories that define us as a nation.

‘‘Soon, the public will have the chance to experience these powerful images and videos as voting opens on November 20.’’ She commended the various partners of the bank on the project, stressing, ‘‘together, we are committed to bringing Nigeria’s cultural stories to life and empowering our creative talent.

‘‘Through Uncover Naija, we are not only promoting and preserving Nigeria’s cultural treasures but also empowering our creatives with the recognition and opportunities they deserve. This project speaks to our commitment at Sterling Bank to celebrate and elevate Nigeria’s stories, voices, and visions.’’

Tola Akerele: Shows our commitment to uplifting Nigeria

Mrs. Tola Akerele, Director General of the National Arts Theatre, who represented the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, applauded the financial institution for taking on the landmark project, which, according to her, ‘‘celebrates the vibrant diversity and cultural richness of Nigeria in a way that directly aligns with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy’s (FMACCE) mission.

‘‘Our agenda is to champion the wealth of Nigerian heritage, support creative industries, and foster talent that will tell our country’s unique stories on both local and global stages. ‘‘Uncover Naija speaks directly to this mission by inviting Nigerians to showcase their cultural roots, talents, and perspectives. Through the competition, we aim to inspire young Nigerians to explore their heritage, share their artistic interpretations, and gain recognition for their contributions to Nigeria’s cultural tapestry.’’

Abubakar Suleiman: We’re creating demand for Nigeria

Abubakar Suleiman, who is the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, captured the essence of the bank’s engagement with tourism and the project, as he disclosed that its shows the commitment of the bank in adding value to the building of Nigeria and empowering its populace.

According to him, the project is designed to bring Nigeria in HD format deeply alive to the people and create demand for people to see Nigeria, travel Nigeria and buy Nigeria. This, he said is exemplified through the various partners of the project.

He lamented the fact that a lot of people have not really travelled Nigeria to see the richness and beauty of the land. Uncover Naija, he said is to bridge the gap and present a holistic and better image of Nigeria to the people, noting, ‘‘what we are hoping to do is to present Nigeria to you in HD, let’s give you Nigeria that is deeply alive and encompassing.

‘‘The prosperity that this country is looking for will never be found outside the shores of this country. It is right here in every way possible and this is just one way to demonstrate that. It is not just a story of pictures, I mean it is going to start with photographs, but our hope is that we would force, and I used the word force, would compel Nigerians, who live in Nigeria, who experience Nigeria to start to see Nigeria.

‘‘To capture what they see in photographs, in art forms, in paintings, in drawings, in poetry, in whatever form and whatever medium that they are good at. So that we can then start to curate it for the purpose of those who are not in this environment.

Suleiman also spoke on the need for everyone, especially the media, involved in telling the stories of Nigeria. This is as he stated, ‘‘what you can all do for us is to amplify this conservation. It is the easiest thing to do, but it is also the hardest thing to do, but it is the most impactful thing to do. If we all chose to amplify this conservation it will become bigger than us.

‘‘Ultimately, we want you to know Nigeria because when you know Nigeria you want to see Nigeria and when you see Nigeria you will buy Nigeria.

‘‘The point is that we want to create a demand for Nigeria, so that those who make a living from it can prosper.

‘‘Let’s us begin to Uncover Naija state by state and let’s be able to take a very focused approach and focus on a particular place that can get everybody’s attention there.’’

The event was also attended by Mrs Alice Akinsola, the Zonal Coordinator, South West, NTDA, who represented the Director General of the agency, Chief Folarin Coker. Renowned Nigerian photographer, Don Barber, and Mubarak Bakare, an industry influencer, were also at the gathering.

Other top management personnel of Sterling Bank who featured at the briefing included; Mr Olabanjo Alimi, Divisional Head, Renewable Energy and the Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Maurice Igugu.

