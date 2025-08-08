Toromade: Promoting AI Management With AIMFIN

Artificial Intelligence is no longer optional-it is fundamental. It is reshaping economies, work, governance and human potential. But at AIMFIN we are committed to harnessing AI for justice, inclusive prosperity and ethical transformation’

—Dr. Toromade (Chairman Governing Council of AIMFIN)

To millions of Nigerians the term Artificial intelligence (AI) is one opaque system of technology they get to hear about virtually on a daily basis but know little about its immense benefits. Though its increasing influence is out there shaping several aspects of human experiences and they have been told that AI has the potential to take over several jobs as currently carried out by human beings they do not truly understand what it all stands for.

To the few enlightened citizens, however, AI plays out as “a set of technologies that enable computers to perform a variety of advanced functions, including the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written language, analyse data, make recommendations, and more”.

Even with such basic theoretical knowledge, they are curious to understand more about how it could affect their different careers. But good enough, that an organisation that goes by the name of ‘Artificial Intelligence Management and Finance Institute, Nigeria (AIMFIN) has been legally established to shed more light on how AI plays out and its role to positively impact on our quality of life. Interestingly, AIMFIN happens to be one of the three of its kind of associations promoting AI in the global sphere.

According to the Chairman of AIMFIN, Dr. Francis Toromade, as a professional body it has evolved as a forward-looking institute established to empower individuals, transform industries, and shape the future through the ethical, inclusive, and responsible integration of AI. That is across business, finance, education, governance, and other sectors.

In his words: “We believe that AI is not just a technological force, but a tool for human-centred transformation— one that must be guided by fairness, equity, transparency, and global best practices.” Furthermore, at the heart of AIMFIN is a bold vision to: Promote ethical and responsible AI integration that enhances efficiency, drives innovation, and supports sustainable growth.

It is also to provide quality education and professional certifications that equip professionals to thrive in the AI era. Besides that, it is to foster continuous professional development through fellowships, seminars, mentorships, and global learning opportunities. But that is not all. Stretching it further, he explains that AIMFIN is well positioned to uphold ethical leadership and transparent governance, particularly in the digital economy.

It would support applied research and innovations that solve real-world challenges with AI driven solutions. It is meant to build strategic collaborations with institutions and industries, both locally and internationally. Beyond all these it is poised to engage policymakers and industry leaders to shape responsible AI frameworks and policies while recognising excellence.

As reflected in the introductory quote, Dr. Toromade insists that: “Artificial Intelligence is no longer optional—it is fundamental. It is reshaping economies, work, governance, and human potential. But at AIMFIN, our focus is not on automation for its own sake. We are committed to harnessing AI for justice, inclusive prosperity, and ethical transformation—building a future where innovation uplifts humanity, not replaces it.”

This is no doubt a timely insight into what Artificial Intelligence stands for and the potential positive impact it should make in our diverse professional disciplines. Worthy of note is that AIMFIN builds strategic collaborations with institutions and industries, both locally and internationally. And good enough, it engages policymakers and industry

This is no doubt a timely insight into what Artificial Intelligence stands for and the potential positive impact it should make in our diverse professional disciplines

leaders to shape responsible AI frameworks and policies as well as recognising excellence in the globally influencing AI spectrum.

To put into practice its pragmatic vision history was made on July 31, 2025 when the distinguished members of AIMFIN met at Ikeja Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos to host an intellectually engaging meeting, through in-depth and thoughtprovoking lectures on different aspects of AI. The focus was on promoting and sustaining its ethical values here in Nigeria and beyond our shores.

The epochal event also witnessed the conferment of a doctorate degree on some deserving members and professorship on Dr. Toromade by Omniversity Imperial College LLC Missouri, USA. The Award of Distinguished Leadership is a prestigious recognition presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional vision, ethical leadership, and a strong commitment to institutional excellence.

In the case of Dr. Francis Olubanjo Toromade, PhD, Prof. FAIMFIN, this award was conferred in recognition of his visionary and ethical leadership as Chairman of the Governing Council of AIMFIN, and for his unwavering dedication to advancing excellence in AI driven finance, management, and governance, both within Nigeria and globally.

This award reflects deep appreciation for his role in shaping the future of the institute and championing responsible innovation and transformative leadership. Henceforth, the recipient Dr. Toromade, PhD, is currently duly recognised as Prof. FAIMFIN. With regards to its legal status and recognition, AIMFIN’s credibility and global legitimacy are backed by a strong foundation of legal authorisation and institutional approval.

These include the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigeria – RC: 7938060, the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), Nigeria and the Lagos State Ministry of Tertiary Education (MTE). In fact, the National Assembly Recognition – Nigeria came on February 6, 2025, through the AIMFIN Establishment Bill (HB. 2063), as sponsored by Hon. Usman Zannah; and by the Legal Registration – Missouri, USA.

AIMFIN was incorporated in the United States under Document/Charter No: N001700975, enabling it to operate internationally. Amongst the dignitaries present during the event at Ikeja Airport Hotel, were Prof. Tokunbo Akeredolu -Ale, President/ Dean, Omniversity LLC Lagos Nigeria and Imperial College LLC Missouri USA; Prof. Contantine Imafidon Tongo, Dcp, Prof. Dr Funmilayo Iyabode Arowoogun, Dcp,Ruth Folake Lawal, Dcp,Dr. Teslim Shittu of AliRay Communications and Architect Samson Akinyosoye, Director International Special Projects , Team 5 Global Business Ltd who was one of the Guest Lecturers.

What truly matters to Nigerians in all of these is for us to be mentally and physically prepared to key into the vision of AIMFIN, so as to maximally benefit from the increasing influence of Artificial intelligence. Like it or not, it is here with us but to get the best out of it, its practice must align with the globally accepted best ethics with equity, transparency, fairness and justice, as promised by the organisation. The choice is ours.