Toromade, Others Bag Professor Of Practice From Omniversity’s Recognition Of Competence

History was recently made in Nigeria’s decades of chequered academic landscape, with the epochal, game-changing conferment of Doctor of Practice and Professor of Practice degrees on some multi-talented, highly resourceful, erudite and impact-making innovators by Professor Tokunbo Akeredolu-Ale-led Omniversity Imperial College, Missouri, USA, as the President, Chairman Board of Trustees of the Governing Council.

The landmark event, which took place on October 3, 2025, at the De Rembrandt Hotel and Suites, in Ikeja, Lagos, was tagged: ‘2025 African Education Roundtable and Qualifications Confirmation’.

It had as its thought-provoking and telling theme: ‘Recognising Competence: Practice-Based Qualifications, Accreditation of Prior Experimental Learning ( APEL ), Skill Recognition ( SR ) & ISO-Certified Credentials (ICC) as Tools for African & Economic Revamp.’.

In his welcome speech, the highly distinguished Prof. Akeredolu-Ale, who happens to be a professor of artificial intelligence-powered marketing communications, leadership, organisation and risk management, highlighted the vision of the University as that of creating platforms where knowledge, leadership and practical experience converge to inspire excellence.

The event, therefore, goes beyond a mere gathering of intellectuals to that of a call to action for educational reform, economic advancement and the recognition of Africa’s unique contribution to global development.

That brings to the public sphere the importance and imperative of the new narrative of what true knowledge should entail, outside the four walls of the citadels of theoretical knowledge, to its practical demonstration and more so, the impact such makes on the human development index or the quality of life of the beneficiaries and eventually the Nigerian nation and the society at large.

Incidentally, these defined the core values and prime objectives of the Omniversity, which include promoting the recognition of competence and experiential learning.

Others encapsulate the advancement of ISO-certified educational practices across Africa, fostering discussions on leadership, certification and of course, innovation in education. Not left out are that of creating opportunities for professional recognition through honorary awards and practice-based titles, as was brilliantly done on that day.

And the larger picture is to contribute to Africa’s economic and educational revamp through competence validation.

Interestingly, all the awardees successfully went through a rigorous evaluation process as conducted by the Accreditation Committee that verified the educational quality and equivalency, through the required framework for quality evaluation and assessment assurance. And good enough, they were able to defend their new qualifications with brilliant submissions and empirical evidence.

For instance, Dr. (now Prof.) Francis Toromade, with over 35 years of experience in Senior Leadership, including being Group Head, Policy and Strategy, Amo Byng Nigeria Ltd and Director General Agribusiness Academy and FIPAN, has left indelible footprints in the world of academia.

Apart from teaching Strategic Management, Logistics, Supply Chain and Agribusiness Innovation to Master’s degree students at Rome Business School, Italy, he also leads Nigeria Poultry and Soybean Value Chain Analysis and directs USSOY programs.

In fact, he has trained over 300,000 farmers and improved agricultural infrastructure, demonstrating the research, policy and practical execution,; aligning with Omniversity’s mission, was deservedly honoured with the Professor of Practice in Strategic Management.

In a similar vein, others who bagged Professor of Practice include Dr Anthony Abiola Allen in Forensic Criminology and Investigation, Dr Happiness Ndidi Obioha in Cybersecurity, Dr Priscilla Ndu in Management Finance, and Ladi Akeredolu-Ale in Broadcast Journalism.

On their part, Celestine Achi bagged Doctor of Practice in AI-powered Public Relations; Samson Sokoya in Integrated Marketing Communications; Oginaike Adedayo in Security Administration and Management; Adedamola Olubode in Environmental Management and Water Innovation; Jerome Obada in AI, Data Science, Enterprise Systems and Strategic IT Management; and Daisy Ibalafa Jaja in Global Business Leadership and Decision Making.

In all of these, Omniversity has turned out to be a trailblazer not only in changing the narrative in the field of academics but de-emphasising classroom certificates in favour of experimental learning. Emphasis is therefore, shifting to skills acquisition, increasing learning ability and the willingness to learn new things in tandem with academic dynamics as the likes of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg have done globally outside the classroom and our own Akeredolu-Ale, Francis Toronade, Abiola Allen, Ndidi Obioha and Priscilla Ndu as the bright beacons in the long, dark tunnel of ignorance and apathy.

Big kudos to Omniversity, the true game-changer in the global academy sphere.