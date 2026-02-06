..Tornadoes Threaten To Withdraw From League

Danjuma Abdullahi Masu, the Chairman of the Niger State Sports Commission, has threatened to withdraw the Niger Tornadoes Club from the ongoing National Premier League due to what he describes as unfair and unjust treatment by the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Masu expressed strong disapproval of the league body’s decision to banish Tornadoes from the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, labelling it as politically motivated and driven by personal interests.

While addressing members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Minna, Masu called for a reversal of this decision, asserting that the issue of poor camera visibility during matches could be resolved within a week.

He emphasised that the Bako Ko n t a g o r a Stadium is better than at least ten other stadia in the country, stating that “playing politics with sports is unacceptable and should be discouraged.” Masu urged the league management to get their affairs to promote sports development in Nigeria.