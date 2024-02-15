Toriola Leads Nigeria Team to ITTF WTTC In Korea

Africa’s most decorated table tennis legend Segun Toriola will lead Nigeria’s contingent to the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) taking place in Busan, South Korea from February 16 to 25.

According to the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Toriola was picked based on his wealth of experience coupled with his cordial relationships with most of the top players in the national team. With the formal retirement of the former national coach Nosiru Sule last year, Toriola became the best option for the federation as the best hand to handle the teams to the WTTC which also serves as a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Toriola’s name is synonymous with Nigerian and African table tennis having won numerous African titles and appearing in seven Olympic Games, Toriola has been influential in Africa while he is respected globally. At the Busan 2024 WTTC, the Nigerian men’s team have been drawn against Japan, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic and Madagascar in Group 8 as the eight groups of five countries in each group will be aiming to advance to the knockout rounds.