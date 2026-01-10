New Telegraph

January 10, 2026
Torino Test For Improving Atalanta

Torino Test For Improving Atalanta

Atalanta have made strides forward since replacing Ivan Juric with Raffaele Palladino, but la Dea face a difficult test against a Torino side who are showing positive signs on their travels.

The visitors have picked up the majority of their points this season away from home, thanks to victories at Verona and Sassuolo in their last two trips.

Torino have also avoided defeat in four of their five away visits to the top 10, while they’ve generated 10.3 Expected Goals to 8.4 conceded across their nine away trips.

They’re one of only eight sides with a positive xG record on the road, ranking fifth in Serie A in that regard The visitors have scored in each of their last eight league

