Tor Tiv To Confer Chieftaincy Title On Apc Chairman, Wife

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Nentawe Yilwatda and his wife, Martina, will be conferred with the revered Tiv traditional chieftaincy title of Zegebar-u-Tiv Tor Tiv, by his HRM James Ayatse, for their outstanding contributions to national unity, social harmony and community development.

According to a statement signed by Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser to the APC national chairman (Media and Communication Strategy), the conferment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, December 13 at the J.S. Tarka Stadium, Gboko, Benue State.

The statement added that for the people of Plateau and Benue states, the title symbolizes more than a cultural recognition as it represents a deep and enduring bond between two brotherly communities linked by shared values, mutual respect and a longstanding history of sociocultural interaction.

Tooki noted Prof. Nentawe’s warm relationship with the Tiv nation, coupled with his reputation as a bridgebuilder, reform advocate, and promoter of peaceful coexistence, has endeared him to many across the Middle Belt.

He added that Mrs. Yilwatda, equally admired for her impactful work in education, gender empowerment and public health initiatives, is also being honoured for her devotion to humanitarian causes and her steadfast support to families and vulnerable groups.