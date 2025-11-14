Topic For Today – Patience

In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful. All praises and adoration be to Allah, the God of the Universe, may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), his household, his companions and those who follow his path till the day of Resurrection. Amin. Our lecture for today will be on the topic “PATIENCE”.

It said in the Holy Quran (Q3v200) Allah said “we should be patient and God-fearing so that we can gain” most especially what is going on in the country we thank Allah for rendering solution to all our problems, before we face some terrorist who called themselves book haram later it was the bandits, after that it was kidnapping, how Allah has helped us solve most of it, if not everything, even the problem of hunger which is one of our major problems.

Allah said we should be patient that anyone who is patient and prayerful definitely everything called patient and difficulties Allah will solve it and there will be peace. That is the reason why we will see that the issue of hunger, Allah said that He is the one that will satisfy you and also give you peace of mind.

He is the one we will keep begging because He will be the one to give us peace of mind and also give us food. We also give thanks to all our leaders for their efforts in putting in order, our father His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support in putting everything in order, but if we can have this thing called patience, patience is never enough, so therefore we are advising is to be patient.

Let’s look forward to one of our people who stood up because he is impatient, his family, friends and hometown, he will kidnap them to ask for large sum of money because of being impatient, since they have been collecting all the money what exactly is their gain for tormenting people, and secondly if you can have patience the people you kidnapped and keep and also collected a huge sum of money from them after putting their family in problem, some will even die in their hands, don’t forget that what goes around.

If you had been patient enough you wouldn’t have done that. You should always be patient, Allah said in the Holy Qur’an (Q2v155) “He will surely test our faith with hunger, short life, shortage of wealth and fear”.

He said we should be patient, he also said that those who believe and know God in times of their trials they usually say that we come with nothing and we shall leave with nothing, we are using this medium to appeal to everyone that we should be patient with our present administrative they just said they should give everybody money now “Epele kole mu egbo san” but no matter how it seems it will relieve everyone whoever receives the trust fund and uses it wisely in no time he will be back on his feet.

Nigerians, I know definitely that our country will be better, infact this time we are now, Nigeria will be better, anything that’s going to be good/ better it gets difficult first, if we can be patient, prayerful, have faith & love each other deeply, if we’re not selfish, we’ll definitely get there one day.

I use this medium to pray for our president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we pray that God Almighty Allah will give him wisdom to lead our great nation also Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu God please protect him and also my co-alpha’s this will be the title of our title of our lecture this week that we should all be patient by the grace of God everything is going to be normal again soon. As-Salaam Alaekum Warahmotullahi wabarakatuhu Sheik Abdul-Ganiyu Adebayo Igiganga.