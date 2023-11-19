Tope Magie Completes 200hrs Cook-A-Thon To Return World Record Back To Nigeria

Prince Adebayo Ayodeji Temitope, popularly known as Tope Magie had in the early hours of Saturday concluded a 200-hour cooking marathon (individual).

Tope Magie who started cooking on Thursday 9, November 2023 embarked on the marathon cooking after getting a nod from the Guinness World Record in June to go ahead.

The cooking exercise which was meticulously planned for six months started at 18:31Hrs on Thursday, November 9, 2023, and came to an end at 2:40Hrs on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at the Ogbomoso Recreation Club.

The Ogbomoso-born chef cooked many African and continental dishes covering over 411 to over 5600 people which included students of the LAUTECH who trooped out in their large numbers to support the chef, indigenes and other people.

With this, the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon champion will be returned to Nigeria after certification of the Guinness World Record (GWR).

It would be recalled that Nigeria chef Hilda Bacci had earlier been dethroned by an Irish chef in his restaurant in Japan a few weeks ago.