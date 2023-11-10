Tope Maggie Embarks On 200-Hour Cook-A-Thon, Set To Surpass Irish Chef

Nigerian Ogbomoso-based Chef, Tope Maggie, is currently on a mission to surpass Irish chef, Alan Fisher in a 200-hour cooking marathon.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that GWR officially declared Fisher as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual), completing an impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Top Maggie challenge follows Alan Fisher‘s recent Guinness World Records (GWR) achievement, where he surpassed Nigeria’s chef, Hilda Baci as the longest-cooking record holder.

His feat, however, surpassed the previous record held by Hilda whose longest cooking marathon was 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Fisher won two awards by achieving the longest baking marathon (individual) title, clocking in at 47 hours and 21 minutes, surpassing the previous record set by Wendy Sandner from the USA.

However, a few days after Alan Fisher’s record-breaking feat, Tope Maggie announced his plan to defeat Fisher’s record for the longest cooking marathon of 200 hours, aiming to surpass Fisher’s 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Watch Video Below:

https://x.com/gistreel/status/1722933294436692003?s=46