Tope Maggie Allegedly Defeat Irish Chef To Emerge GWR Cook-A-Thon Record Holder

In a video shared on TikTok, it could be seen as a crowd of supporters gathered to cheer Chef, Tope Maggie who hails from Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Captioning the video, she wrote, ‘The record is broken, congratulations to Nigeria, Oyo State, Chef Tope Maggie,’ he stood cheered by supporters.

Tope won his achievement by surpassing the Irish Chef, Alan Fisher, with a record of 200 hours, which was about eight days, which started on Thursday evening, November 9th, and was held at Ogbomoso Recreation Club, opposite LAUTECH College of Health Sciences, Isale-General, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

This also marks a significant win for Nigeria, reclaiming the title for the longest continuous cooking from Alan Fisher, who had recently dethroned chef Hilda Baci after her 93-hour record.