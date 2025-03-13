Tope Alabi’s Daughter Wedding Ceremony Surfaces Online

Share

A video from the wedding ceremony of Ayomikun, the daughter of popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has made its way to the internet, sparking reactions among fans and followers alike.

New Telegraph gathered that Ayomikun tied the knot with her partner, Oluwole, in a low-key ceremony on March 12, 2025, attended only by close family and friends.

Despite efforts to keep the wedding private, videos from the ceremony were leaked on social media and quickly went viral.

One of the clips shows Tope Alabi praying for her daughter, who knelt before her, surrounded by bridesmaids.

Another video captures the gospel singer offering prayers and words of encouragement to the bridesmaids, expressing hopes that their relationships will also lead to marriage.

Additionally, a photo of the newlyweds, Ayomikun and Oluwole, surfaced online, confirming their union.

Despite the private function, many had stormed her comment section to congratulate the couple, others criticized the breach of their privacy.

Also, some internet users speculated that the secrecy of the event was linked to controversies surrounding Ayomikun’s biological father.

Reactions trailing this posts;

Hotinfotvtv said: “The wedding was coded either because of the girl’s dad, to prevent him from coming to the place cos he don cry out before for social media say e no get access to the girl or maybe prophet don tell them say make dem no make noise.”

Pep_lv said: “It was private for a reason. I don’t see why you should help them and broadcast it.”

Amyelitestrands said: “They kept it private and you decided to unprivate it??”

Genteel_events said: “Her biological dad no dey there …lessons to men to take care of their children ooo cos there is tomorrow.”

Samvidcouture said, “Congratulations, Auomikun! I’m so happy for you… been expecting this day. God bless Ur home .”

