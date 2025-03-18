Tope Alabi’s Daughter Showers Praises On Stepdad, Snub Biological Father

Share

Ayomiku, the daughter of legendary Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi stirred emotion online with a heartfelt message to her stepfather, Soji Alabi, just days after her private wedding.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Ayomiku praised Mr Alabi for being a true father figure, describing him as a man after her heart, and expressed her gratitude for his unwavering love and support throughout her life.

Ayomiku who gushed about how Soji Alabi had been a pillar of strength for her praised his constant presence at important milestones in her life, including her wedding, where he handed her over to her husband, Olu

The tribute came amid the ongoing family drama surrounding Ayomiku’s parentage.

New Telegraph recalls that in 2020, her biological father claimed on social media that Tope Alabi had blocked his access to their daughter for 22 years.

However, Ayomiku’s touching message made it clear that Soji Alabi has been the primary father figure in her life.

