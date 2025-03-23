Tope Alabi: Why I Didn’t Wear Earrings Or Wigs When I Started Singing

Share

Legendary Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi has explained why she did not wear earrings, jewellery, or wigs at the start of her music career.

Tope Alabi who opened up on her early days in the music industry in a viral video said her decision was not based on any divine instruction but rather on personal circumstances.

According to her, God never told her to avoid wearing jewellery or wigs, noting that at the beginning of her career, she simply could not afford good earrings, chains, wigs or other accessories, which is why she did not wear them.

She noted that people often misinterpreted her modest appearance, assuming it was a spiritual decision rather than a financial reality.

Additionally, she shared that she chooses her outfits based on the nature of her performances. She said: “God has never told me not to wear earrings, chains, or wigs. ”I’m a theatre practitioner to the core, so I understand what fits each song. If a song does not require me to wear earrings, I won’t use them in the video. “In the past, people assumed I avoided earrings for religious reasons, but the truth is, I simply could not afford them at the time,” READ ALSO: Tope Alabi’s Daughter Showers Praises On Stepdad, Snub Biological Father.

Tope Alabi’s Daughter Wedding Ceremony Surfaces Online

Tope Alabi Laments Rivalry Among Gospel Singers Tope Alabi’s statement has sparked mixed reactions, especially from fans who recall moments when she seemingly sang against wearing jewellery and wigs. Reaction trailing this post; @iwalewaartistry said: “First-time mama dey explain people of the world e ma buru o…mummy tee we are good with whatever joor..” @mumsaffection said: “You don’t need to explain to anyone, it’s your life. May God bless you more.” @dahunsy_phaith said: “But u once sang against it naaa madam u sang against wig …bleaching.” @fausatbak said: “Wahala ni won ko Ara won si when u’re suffering where are they if u don’t dress they will still talk do whatever u want ma, you own Dem no explanation. mumy I love u wholeheartedly.” @tenniolaabike reacted: “Mummy wa, you did not start like ds ma, are you telling us that we don’t like putting earrings we don’t have money to buy it ni ma, hmmmm muleeeee. See post below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebritiesnews Celebrities (@celebrities__news_)

